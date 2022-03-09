Apply now Job no: 495006

We’re looking for a professional Team Leader with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum-term, full-time basis, working 38 per week based in Broadmeadows.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Jobs Victoria Team Leader leads their team in supporting eligible long-term jobseekers, including asylum seekers, refugees and migrants to support them into sustainable employment through pre- and post-placement support. In addition, the role provides direct support to and works with eligible JVES candidates.

Work with the Regional Manager to ensure on the ground uptake of program practice standards and ensure delivery of milestones and compliance, escalating any issues as necessary

Provide coaching and support to all direct reports in the performance of their duties, monitoring and providing appropriate feedback in relation to their day- to- day work and KPI’s and their professional development.

Manage a client caseload of approximately 50% and assess jobseeker’s skills, capabilities and non-vocational barriers

Engage local stakeholders to facilitate building a community of best practice, referrals and avenues for economic participation for clients

Support participants in job search activities using a person-centered, co-design approach

Salary will be in the range of 70,337.28 to $75,000 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

A strong track record of successfully supporting long-term jobseekers into sustainable employment, by providing pre-employment skills building, vocational guidance, social support and post placement support and delivery of contractual KPIs.

Demonstrated ability to effectively lead a team

Demonstrated experience and ability in working with stakeholders in the employment, training or social services to ensure coordinated support and effective collaboration.

Good interpersonal and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to build professionally supportive relationships with a broad range of jobseekers with diverse or complex backgrounds

Willingness to travel as needed

Demonstrated ability to competently asses the needs of jobseekers and either deliver or refer to appropriate services as necessary

Strong organizational and time management skills with demonstrated ability to prioritise and meet deadlines.

Proven ability to work independently and as an effective team member to achieve goals.

Demonstrated competency in the use of record management systems to record information, Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and Outlook programs.

Strong practical understanding of the GEMs and ETO web-based reporting system

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

To view the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria, please click here.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence adheres to Government mandates in relation to COVID-19.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics.