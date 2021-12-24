Apply now Job no: 494910

Work type: Maximum Term Full-Time

Location: Western Suburbs

Categories: Aged and Disability Support



Senior Manager, NDIS Customer Service team

Are you looking for a rewarding career where you will work alongside people with disability or developmental delay and be part of creating a more inclusive, accessible and connected community?

Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) is excited to be adding to our NDIS team. Working with NDIS is a rewarding experience where you will work with people with disability or developmental delay and their families to identify their goals and access the supports and services needed to live a good life.

Working for BSL you will experience work that is rewarding and enables you to be at your best, while empowering and working alongside people with a disability

Join a team who are passionate about and valued for their important work

12 month maximum term contract, working 38 hours per week in Niddrie or location as negotiated in North, West or Southern Melbourne/Bayside Areas

Total remuneration package between $118,800 to $129,800 per annum including superannuation.

Full optional benefit of tax effective Not-for-profit salary packaging (details via AccessPay )

) 4 weeks of annual leave (plus 17.5% leave loading on top)

Flexible working options with Rostered Days Off (RDO) available

Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability or developmental delay emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability or developmental delay.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

The Senior Manager, Customer Service Team oversees the delivery of NDIS customer services across multiple local government areas. This position is responsible for ensuring that contractual and organisational KPIs are met (including client satisfaction), processes are implemented and continuously improved so that services are delivered to the required quality standard and that the NDIS workforce is built and developed as a focused and highly effective team.

The Senior Manager, Customer Service Team contributes to strengthening community, business and disability sector relationships and will contribute to the development of the Brotherhood’s understanding of and approach to ensuring that people with disability or developmental delay are included at all levels in an Australian society.

To do this, you will:

develop a thorough understanding of NDIS, contractual and organisational requirements and ensure that performance is tracked and reported on accordingly.

ensure that regular reporting is provided to track and monitor performance of the service as per contractual obligations and KPIs.

deliver all contractual obligations, KPIs, targets and funding requirements to a high standard and in a timely manner.

within the LGA:

develop relationships and represent NDIS Services to disability providers, peak bodies, community groups, government bodies and people with disability.



deliver public presentations about NDIS Services, NDIS and other relevant topics as required.

Your experience in community development will also play a role in helping to increase the community’s capacity to be accessible and inclusive.

To do this, you will promote the meaningful participation of people with disability or developmental delay in school, work, and community life, including the same relationships, work and volunteer-related experiences and community opportunities as their peers.

Is this you?

Whether you are continuing your career in the disability sector or seeking a new challenge, we welcome all applicants who have a positive and contemporary approach to disability and developmental delay , regardless of professional background.

We seek applicants who have:

relevant qualifications in allied health, disability services, education, human services, community development or social work or extensive experience in a leadership role within an organisation with highly contested stakeholders.

demonstrated experience and ability to lead and motivate teams.

proven interpersonal, communication, problem solving and conflict resolution skills with the ability to build effective relationships and liaise with people from diverse backgrounds.

demonstrated ability to achieve goals within set timeframes and budgets.

proven analytical and conceptual skills in applying a proactive approach to decision making and problem solving.

If this sounds like you, we invite you to apply to join us to help lead this exciting new phase of NDIS.

Culture



Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance. At BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

Sound like the right fit for you?

APPLY NOW or contact Julie Knowles at julie.knowles@bsl.org.au for a confidential discussion.

Applications close: Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:55pm

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence adheres to Government mandates in relation to COVID-19.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.