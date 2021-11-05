Apply now Job no: 494803

Working for BSL you will experience work that is rewarding and enables you to be at your best

Join a team who are passionate about and valued for their important work

12 month maximum term full-time position, working 38 hours

Office location is flexible

Total remuneration package between $93,790.74 to $98,037.40 per annum including superannuation and the full optional benefit of tax effective salary packaging.

Full optional benefit of tax effective Not-for-profit salary packaging (details via AccessPay )

) 4 weeks of annual leave (plus 17.5% leave loading on top)

Flexible working options with Rostered Days Off (RDO) available

Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

This role is responsible for taking the lead on providing technical solution to business challenges within the Local Area Coordination (LAC) and the Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECEI) programs. This includes scoping out business requirements, providing advice on technical options, designing, and implementing application and systems as required.

Coordinate the maintenance and upgrades of NDIS systems controlled in-house by the system development team

Develop systems that assist NDIS services meet contractual obligations.

Maintenance of PowerBi based business reporting

Develop unique technical solutions to current challenges and requirements that meet business needs and agreed accessibility standards

Development and maintenance of custom built applications (Powerapps) to facilitate a range of business functions

Is this you?

We seek applicants who have:

Relevant tertiary qualifications in Health Information Management, Business Reporting and Data Analytics and/or equivalent work experience

Demonstrated experience and skills in customised business support tools such as Office 365, SharePoint, MS PowerPlatform including PowerApps, PowerBI and Dataverse/CDS

Demonstrated interest in digital accessibility and UX design principles

Knowledge and understanding of how to meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1

Proven project management skills and an ability to manage multiple stakeholders in complex environments to produce outcomes and meet deadlines

Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance. At BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

