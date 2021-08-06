Apply now Job no: 494624

Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability!

Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability

Start or continue your career in the disability sector

Positions will be located at the Niddrie, Footscray, Werribee, Sunshine and Melton offices

Total remuneration package between $81,985.14 - $89,095.14 per annum including superannuation and the full optional benefit of tax effective salary packaging.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence drives changes that promotes a compassionate and fair society where everyone has a sense of belonging. The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), administering the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) roll-out is partnering with the Brotherhood of St Laurence to deliver Local Area Coordination (LAC) services in the North East Melbourne, Hume Moreland, Bayside Peninsula, Brimbank Melton and Western Melbourne areas.

LAC is pivotal in the NDIS, providing planning coordination and capacity building support for people with disability to maximise their choice and control over services they receive to live an ordinary life. This role also supports people with disability to access mainstream services and to increase the community’s capacity to be accessible to people with disability.

We are looking for people who have a positive approach to disability, regardless of your professional background. You may be working in the disability field currently or are outside of the sector and looking for a new role to challenge you, we welcome an application form you! Your highly developed customer service and relationship building skills, as well as your strong work ethic will see you improve the lives of people living with a disability. Priding yourself on your approachable nature and ability to be a team player, you enjoy interacting with a wide range of people. Don’t miss out on these outstanding opportunities at the centre of some of the biggest changes in the disability sector in Australia’s history!

People with lived experience of disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and people from culturally and linguistically backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

This is a Permanent Full-time position working 38 hours per week.

Please do not apply if you have applied for a Local Area Coordinator position in the Western area in the previous 6 months.

For further information about the role contact Lisa Marson on 0437 357 743.

Please ensure to review the Position Description and address the Key Selection Criteria.

The closing date for this vacancy is Friday 20th August 2021 at 11:55pm

As part of the Brotherhood’s recruitment and selection process, applicants will be required to undergo pre-employment checks as required, applicants will be subject to, but not limited to, the following checks: National (and International if applicable) Police Check, Victorian Employee Working with Children Check, Right to Work in Australia, Disability Worker Exclusion Scheme Check and current professional registration.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence has a vision of an Australia free of Poverty. We embrace, and value, diversity of culture, working arrangements, sexual orientation and gender identity to ensure our workforce is representative of the community that we work within. We promote a workplace that actively seeks to include and welcome unique contributions of all people. We embrace and celebrate the value of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff, their skills and contribution to our organisation.