Recruitment Coordinator - Location Flexible

Working for BSL you will experience work that is rewarding and enables you to be at your best

Join a team who are passionate about and valued for their important work

Permanent Full-Time opportunity

The location of this role is flexible; the home office being one of the NDIS site locations across the Bayside, North or West Regions.

Total remuneration package between $71,086.862 - $82,500 per annum including superannuation and the full optional benefit of tax effective salary packaging.

4 weeks of annual leave (plus 17.5% leave loading on top)

Flexible working options with Rostered Days Off (RDO) available

Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

The new role is a key support position that will work closely with BSL's NDIS Recruitment Team providing advice and support to the NDIS teams on various matters relating to recruitment processes. This role focus on tasks that support recruitment, on-boarding and off-boarding. This role reports to the Business Support and Recruitment Lead.

The role will partner with the BSL People & Culture Human Resources Business Partners assigned to NDIS and also work closely with the Shared Services teams (eg HR Service Desk, Payroll, ICT and Facilities) to ensure that all necessary requirements are met. This position provides a high level of administration support and often deals with matters of a confidential nature.

To do this, you will:

Provide a high level of administration support.

Support implementation of the overall NDIS recruitment strategy in line with BSL’s overall recruitment policy and procedure.

Support and work collaboratively with the NDIS recruitment team, managers and employees deliver a timely recruitment service that meets the needs of the business.

Contribute to the end-to-end recruitment support provided to managers across NDIS.

Follow up with applicants as required to ensure that correct completed documentation is submitted in the recruitment process in a timely manner and that the hiring manager is informed of progress.

Review candidate details, job match and shortlist for managers using PageUp.

Maintain a high standard of candidate care to schedule interviews, book facilities for interviews and advise candidates as required of recruitment outcomes.

Is this you?

We seek applicants who have:

Demonstrated experience in a similar position or a broad administration role.

An understanding of processes relating to recruitment and related HR Policies and procedures.

Demonstrated experience/understanding in all aspects of end to end recruitment, on-boarding and off-boarding.

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build effective relationships and liaise across all levels both internally, externally and with people from diverse backgrounds.

Proven strong attention to detail and an ability to maintain a high degree of discretion, confidentially and professionalism.

Culture



Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance. At BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

Sound like the right fit for you?

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.