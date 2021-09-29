Apply now Job no: 494524

We’re looking for a professional Employment Mentor with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 2 year Maximum Term Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Melton.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Employment Mentor works with eligible long-term jobseekers, including asylum seekers, refugees and migrants to support them into sustainable employment through pre- and post-placement support.

Maintain and support a caseload of active jobseekers as required by the program’s KPIs and contribute to successful candidate employment outcomes through a strong focus on achieving employment placement and retention targets.

Mentor jobseeker candidates to assess their suitability for the Jobs Victoria program. This includes monitoring candidate’s work rights through relevant Government agencies, conducting candidate intake including assessing skills, capabilities and support requirements; co-creating a goal plan with each candidate; and pre-employment coaching and support to enhance job readiness and employability skills.

Provide active job search support and job search mentoring and preparation for interviews. As part of jobseeker’s work-readiness assessment, determine the needs of the jobseeker and connect them with a relevant services or support such as professional clothes support, obtaining drivers’ licence, Working with Children Checks, police checks, PPE etc.

Salary will be in the range of $61,081.28 to $65,723.84 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

A strong track record of successfully supporting long-term jobseekers into sustainable employment, by providing pre-employment skills building, vocational guidance, social support and post placement support and delivery of contractual KPIs

Experience working with stakeholders in the employment, training or social services to ensure coordinated support and effective collaboration

Good interpersonal and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to build professionally supportive relationships with a broad range of jobseekers with diverse or complex backgrounds

Willingness to travel as needed

Demonstrated ability to deliver person-centered, co-designed support that can competently assess the needs of jobseekers and either deliver or refer to appropriate services as necessary

Strong organizational and time management skills with demonstrated ability to prioritise and meet deadlines.

Proven ability to work independently and as an effective team member to achieve goals

Demonstrated competency in the use of record management systems to record information, Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and Outlook programs

Understanding of and empathy with the values and ideals of the Brotherhood

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Noura Hachem on 0490 492 822 for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description to address and the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Wednesday 13 October 2021 at 11:55pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.