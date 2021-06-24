Apply now Job no: 494516

Summary of program and its objectives: The division NDIS Services comprises of Local Area Coordination (LAC) and Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECE) services. The Brotherhood of St Laurence is a partner in the community delivering LAC and ECEI services in five areas across metropolitan Melbourne including North East Melbourne, Bayside Peninsula, Hume Moreland, Brimbank Melton and Western Melbourne. The ECEI approach supports children aged 0-6 years who have a developmental delay or disability, and their families/carers. The ECEI approach supports families to help children develop the skills they need to take part in daily activities and achieve the best possible outcome throughout their life. ECEI services delivers a range of functions including assessment, planning and interventions in line with the NDIS guidelines and ECIA best practice. Main responsibilities of the role: The Intake and Linkages Coordinator is jointly responsible for the delivery of the NDIS ECEI approach in the BSL ECEI partner regions. This position will form part of a specialist early intervention team delivering office, phone and community based family centred information and support services in line with the NDIS ECEI approach. The Intake and Linkages Coordinator will assist families of children 0-6, who have developmental concerns to connect with supports and peer networks that facilitate living an ordinary life. This includes: Being the first point of contact for families within the ECEI team

Gathering initial child and family information

Providing linkages to universal services in a families local community

Providing basic entry screening

Scheduling appointments for further ECEI assessment and supports

Data entry and reporting to meet NDIA requirements To meet the selection criteria, candidates will require: Essential Relevant qualifications in community development, early childhood or similar field.

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build effective and supportive relationships and liaise across all levels both internally, externally and with people with disability and from diverse backgrounds.

Demonstrated experience in customer facing environments that support or provide service to the community.

Proven strong community development knowledge and experience with the ability to build and maintain effective community partnerships.

Demonstrated understanding of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, the ECEI approach and early childhood best practice principles.

Demonstrated knowledge and competency in Microsoft Office Programs including Word, Excel and Outlook.

Ability to work in a highly flexible, dynamic and changing environment with well-developed organizational, time management skills and ability to prioritise, manage workload effectively and meet deadlines.

Ability to work autonomously and effectively as part of a team to achieve outcomes.

Ability to effectively use, identify and suggest improvements for the use of technology in the workplace.

Understanding of and empathy with the values of the Brotherhood and the NDIS. Desirable Lived experience or awareness of the impact of existing or acquired disability upon individuals, carers and community.

Networks within CALD or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Full-time permanent positions available, working 38 hours per week in either Heatherton, Broadmeadows, Niddrie or Werribee offices.

Salary will be in the range of $67,693.41 to $72,523.45 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation. Attractive salary packaging provisions are available to increase take home pay.

For further information about the role phone Rachael Sipthorp on 0491 158 657.

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

The closing date for this vacancy is Tuesday 6th July at 11:55pm.

As part of the Brotherhood’s recruitment and selection process, applicants will be required to undergo pre-employment checks as required, applicants will be subject to, but not limited to, the following checks: National (and International if applicable) Police Check, Victorian Employee Working with Children Check, Right to Work in Australia, Disability Worker Exclusion Scheme Check and current professional registration.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence has a vision of an Australia free of Poverty. We embrace, and value, diversity of culture, working arrangements, sexual orientation and gender identity to ensure our workforce is representative of the community that we work within. We promote a workplace that actively seeks to include and welcome unique contributions of all people. We embrace and celebrate the value of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff, their skills and contribution to our organisation.