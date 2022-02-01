Apply now Job no: 494936

Working for BSL you will experience work that is rewarding and enables you to be at your best

Join a team who are passionate about and valued for their important work

Permanent part-time position working 22.8 hours per week in Fitzroy

Flexibility available for days Monday – Friday.

Total remuneration package between $81,985.15 to $88,213.75 pro rata per annum, including superannuation .

. Full optional benefit of tax effective Not-for-profit salary packaging (details via AccessPay )

) 4 weeks of annual leave (plus 17.5% leave loading on top)

Flexible working options with Rostered Days Off (RDO) available

Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

This role will be a key resource for promoting, guiding and fostering accessibly standards in the NDIS information resources. This includes raising awareness, knowledge and skills across the staff in the NDIS division. The role will also support in designing, developing and creating systems/resources that focus on enhancing accessibility for the user.

Develop and implement a project plan outlining key initiatives across NDIS services

Develop, monitor and review guidance for NDIS staff to assist with accessibly including developing an agreed standard for document creation

Work with the Workforce Advisor to identify priority tasks and activities to be completed, ensuring challenges/issues are raised and solutions developed

Co-develop and support the delivery of training as a subject expert on relevant topics in accessibility with Training and/or Practice Team

Is this you?

We seek applicants who have:

Experience and/or knowledge in accessible content meeting Web Content Accessible Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1

Knowledge, experience and/or interest in using assistive technology e.g. JAWS.

Experience and/or knowledge in developing accessible documents and resources

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with an ability to write for diverse audiences

Demonstrated knowledge and competency in Microsoft Office Programs including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Virtual meeting platforms, Outlook and other database’s and systems

Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance. At BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

Sound like the right fit for you?

