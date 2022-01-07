Apply now Job no: 494917

We’re looking for a professional Child Safe and Family Violence Lead with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 12 month maximum term full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Child Safe and Family Violence Lead is responsible for leadership and best practice oversight of child safety and family violence frameworks in relation to policy compliance, practice standards, and staff development to ensure BSL continues it's commitment to creating a safe and ethical organisation and to influence communities in which we work.

Ensure all BSL staff and volunteers are linked in to necessary supports, training and awareness of their obligations under the legislated Victorian Child Safe Standards and family violence legislation, and ensure this translates into operational practices.

Ensure BSL complies with child safe and family violence related legislation and standards.

Work closely with the Board, Executive and Senior Management teams to develop and promote child safety strategies and practices.

Represent BSL at relevant forums, including the Anglicare Australia Child Safe working group.

Promote consistency across all BSL Divisions through the building of a common understanding of objectives, roles and responsibilities, parameters, processes and opportunities in relation to child safety and family violence.

This is a Senior Management role.

Salary will be in the range of $93,154.77 to $97, 269.24 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

Relevant tertiary qualification or combination of relevant training and experience.

Sound understanding and knowledge of child safe and family violence issues, best practice, priorities and policies.

Demonstrated change management policies.

Excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent consultative skills reflected in an ability to engage and collaborate with a range of stakeholder and an ability to influence sustainable change.

Demonstrated initiative and ability to work autonomously to achieve outcomes.

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Kim McAlister on 0438510787 for a confidential discussion.

Please view full the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Monday 31 January at 11:55pm

The Brotherhood of St Laurence adheres to Government mandates in relation to COVID-19.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.