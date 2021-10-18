Apply now Job no: 494776

Working for BSL you will experience work that is rewarding and enables you to be at your best

Join a team who are passionate about and valued for their important work

Permanent full-time position working 38 hours per week

Total remuneration package between $81,985 to $88,213 per annum, including superannuation and the full optional benefit of tax effective salary packaging.

Flexible Office location

Full optional benefit of tax effective Not-for-profit salary packaging (details via AccessPay )

) 4 weeks of annual leave (plus 17.5% leave loading on top)

Flexible working options with Rostered Days Off (RDO) available

Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

This role exists to support the data analysis and reporting functions within the LAC program including Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECEI). This includes preparing reports that can be used to monitor performance, report against contractual and internal KPIs and provide database support to staff.

Assist in the development of major reports on service performance including data extraction, analysis and production of reports

Assist in data collection, data cleaning, and the development of data protocols to support standardised data use across the LAC program

Provide advice to support the distribution of workloads

Provide assistance to LAC staff about managing and updating data support operations.

Provide technical assistance and advice to the LAC managers and teams regarding managing data in order to produce operational, progress and quality reports as required.

Is this you?

We seek applicants who have:

Relevant qualifications in health information management, business information systems or similar knowledge area

Excellent computing skills, including spreadsheets, databases, SQL and a demonstrated ability to learn new systems.

Demonstrated experience and skills in business intelligence tools (e.g. Power BI), Microsoft O365 applications, and/or database solutions (e.g. D365, MSdataverse)

Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Power Platform particularly Power BI would be advantageous.

Demonstrated experience working in the community or non-profit sector

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills, verbal and written

Culture



Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance. At BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

Sound like the right fit for you?

Applications close: Wednesday 3 November at 11:55pm

