We’re looking for a professional Employer Engagement Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 2 year Full-Time Maximum Term basis, working 38 hours per week based in our Northern or Western Suburbs offices.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

We are passionate about the work we do.

We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Employer Engagement Officer works closely with the Employment Engagement Manager to ensure targets and KPI’s are met for a range of activities under Jobs Victoria Employment Services program and within the JVES team.

Supporting a partnership approach to employer engagement, this position plays a key role in the development and implementation of approved approaches to business and community partners to secure relationships that result in both employment outcomes and broader support networks for a diverse range of disadvantaged jobseekers

Create approaches to effectively reach new employers and businesses regarding job opportunities

Work collaboratively with internal and external partners and contribute to the design and development of employer programs and new recruitment models and programs with employers

Contribute to the development of critical success factors for employers, ensuring long term employment and minimising barriers to employment

Create and maintain employer partnerships to create employment opportunities for jobseekers

Present the Jobs Victoria Employment Services recruitment models to potential employers

Assist employers to embrace diverse candidates with a particular focus on local industries experiencing skills shortages and/or industry growth

Salary will be in the range of $65,000 to $70,000 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation & car allowance.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

Demonstrated experience in developing and coordinating employment brokerage for disadvantaged job seekers

Proven knowledge and understanding of industry recruitment models and requirements

Demonstrated understanding of diversity groups including, but not limited to, asylum seekers, refugees, people with a disability, mature aged jobseekers, young learners and parents with young children seeking work

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to work effectively with a range of internal and external stakeholders and liaise across all levels

Customer service focused

Highly-developed administration, computer skills and competency in Microsoft Program





BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Gabrielle Hughes on 0419 950 679 for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Thursday 21 October 2021 at 11:55pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.