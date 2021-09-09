Apply now Job no: 494694

Work type: Maximum Term Part-Time

Location: Fitzroy

Categories: Community Development



We’re looking for a professional Research Assistant with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum term part-time basis, working 23.4 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society -

a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.







THE ROLE

We seek a Research Assistant who can hit the ground running in an established community co-designed early childhood education study that is currently in progress. The incumbent will assist in literature reviews, fieldwork site scans, and other research tasks as needed for the HIPPY in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities implementation study. The RA will work closely with the lead researchers to learn how the Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) is experienced by parents and children who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. HIPPY is a home learning program that assists children ages 4 and 5, and their parents, in preparing for formal schooling.

The incumbent will ideally have experience conducting early childhood education research. As BSL deepens our collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities, it is key the candidate in this role values a critical ideological approach to social justice in both thought and action. Strong interpersonal and excellent written communication skills are vital. A knowledge of, and respect for, ethical research and community co-design methodologies are essential.

Support the development and implementation of the Early Childhood Education research and policy agenda

Assist with the identification and implementation of research and policy priorities

Assist the development of evidence and knowledge base within Early Childhood Education

Assist with research tasks

Assist the development and implementation of systems to support effective research and evaluation project management

Salary will be in the range of $64,624.42 to $69,287.36 pro rata per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an Research Assistant who has the following key skills and experiences:

A tertiary qualification in education, sociology, anthropology, or psychology or other relevant field, with extensive relevant experience or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training

Capacity to develop knowledge of Early Childhood Education, social research and policy environment and including contemporary issues

Highly developed understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities including historical and contemporary issues, systemic inequalities, and issues of social justice

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE



BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Rhianna Brickle on 0482 162 050 for a confidential discussion.

Applications close: 1 October 2021 at 11:55 pm

The incumbent will primarily be working remotely (provided with a BSL laptop and phone) with some in-office days required as needed when possible.

People who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander are strongly encouraged to apply.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.