Apply now Job no: 494693

Work type: Maximum Term Full-Time

Location: Fitzroy

Categories: Child Welfare, Youth and Family Services, Research and Fellowships



We’re looking for a professional Research Officer with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Full-Time Maximum Term basis until 31 December 2022, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

We are passionate about the work we do.

We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

We seek an experienced researcher who can hit the ground running in an established community co-designed early childhood education study that is currently in progress. The incumbent will assist in survey development and analysis for the HIPPY in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities study. The survey will supplement in-depth qualitative fieldwork to explore how the Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) is experienced by parents and children who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. HIPPY serves children ages 4 and 5, and their parents, in preparing for their transition into school.

The incumbent will also oversee and assist in the final analysis of a data matching project currently in progress and being conducted by external contractors.

Support the development and implementation of the Early Childhood Education research and policy agenda

Develop survey instruments and conduct survey analyses

Contribute to research and policy analysis

Support the development and implementation of systems to support effective project management

Support BSL policy development, influencing or advocacy activities

Support the overall RPC strategic leadership and management

The role is full time with the incumbent being expected to work five days a week until 31 December 2022.

The incumbent will primarily be working remotely (provided with a BSL laptop and phone) with some in-office days required as needed when possible.

Salary will be in the range of $85,264.31 to $89,124.91 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

A tertiary qualification in education, sociology, anthropology, or psychology or other relevant field, with extensive relevant experience or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training

Developing knowledge of Early Childhood Education, the home learning environment, the parent-child relationship, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities (current issues and debates in research and policy)

Highly developed understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities including historical and contemporary issues, systemic inequalities, and issues of social justice

Demonstrated knowledge of relevant ethical research practices and codes; including Indigenous research methodologies and community co-design principles

Understanding of the social research and policy environment, including contemporary issues

The incumbent will ideally possess expertise in early childhood education issues.

As BSL deepens our collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities, it is key the candidate in this role values a critical ideological approach to social justice in both thought and action.

Strong interpersonal and excellent written communication skills are vital.

A knowledge of, and respect for, ethical research and community co-design methodologies are essential.

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Rhianna Brickle, study co-lead, at Rhianna.Brickle@bsl.org.au or 0482 162 050 with inquiries.

People who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander are strongly encouraged to apply.

Please view the full Position Description.

Applications close: Friday 1st October at 11:55pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.