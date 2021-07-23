Apply now Job no: 494602

Work type: Casual

Location: Western Suburbs

Categories: Administrative Assistants, Aged and Disability Support



We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Casual basis, working across all LAC offices in the Western Suburbs.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

We are passionate about the work we do.

We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The NDIS Services division comprises of Local Area Coordination (LAC) and Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECEI) services. The Brotherhood of St Laurence is a partner in the community delivering LAC and ECEI services in five areas across metropolitan Melbourne.

Main responsibilities of the role:

The Office Coordinator is responsible for providing professional and efficient administration support and customer services through ensuring quality and reliable systems and procedures are developed in order to support team members based at the office. This position will act as the first point of contact for callers and visitors to the office, providing a positive, professional and welcoming environment.

The Officer Coordinator will work closely with managers to ensure the office is operating effectively through the efficient coordination of administration, business operations and day to day maintenance of a safe, efficient and well-functioning work environment.

Salary will be in the range of $32.70 - $35.06 per hour for casuals plus 25% casual loading, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an Office Coordinator who has the following key skills and experiences:

relevant experience in providing a broad range of administration and office support

proven experience in coordinating office activities on a day to day basis as well as focus on delivering high level customer service

well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build effective relationships and liaise across all levels both internally, externally and with people from diverse backgrounds

well-developed organisational and time management skills with the ability to plan workload, prioritise and meet deadlines in a fast paced and dynamic environment

ability to identify and resolve problems and make appropriate recommendations

takes ownership for own decisions

demonstrated knowledge and competency in working within contract management and client data systems

understanding of and empathy with the values and ideals of the Brotherhood

Customer service focused

Highly-developed administration, computer skills and competency in Microsoft Program

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Kim Cooper at kim.cooper@bsl.org.au for a confidential discussion.

Please ensure you address the key selection criteria.

Applications close: Friday 6th August at 11:55pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.