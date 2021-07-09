Apply now Job no: 494565

Work type: Maximum Term Full-Time

Location: Western Suburbs

Categories: Employment Services



We’re looking for a professional Employment Outreach Worker with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum term contract up to 2 years, working 38 hours per week based in the Western Suburbs.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Employment Mentor (Outreach) works with eligible long-term jobseekers, including asylum seekers, refugees and migrants to support them into sustainable employment through pre- and post-placement support.

Maintain and support a caseload of active jobseekers as required by the program’s KPIs and contribute to successful candidate employment outcomes through a strong focus on achieving employment placement and retention targets.

Liaise with various jobseeker candidates to assess their suitability for the Jobs Victoria program. This includes monitoring candidate’s work rights, conducting candidate intake; co-creating a goal plan; and pre-employment coaching and support to enhance job readiness and employability skills

In collaboration with relevant managers, maintain and develop a network of relationships with employers, agencies and community groups to engage a range of long-term unemployed and for future partnerships and potential projects

Facilitate referrals with other agencies to access an appropriate volume of candidates for work preparation activities via the programs

As necessary, conduct presentations, create and provide information, and attend meetings to gain buy in from relevant agencies

Salary will be in the range of $61,081.28 to $65,723.84 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

A strong track record of successfully supporting disadvantaged jobseekers into sustainable employment, by providing pre-employment skills building, vocational guidance, social support and post placement support

Demonstrated ability to deliver person-centred, co-designed support that can competently asses the needs of jobseekers and either deliver or refer to appropriate services as necessary

Demonstrated ability to deliver person-centered, co-designed support that can competently assess the needs of jobseekers and either deliver or refer to appropriate services as necessary

Experience working with stakeholders in the employment, training or social services to ensure coordinated support and effective collaboration

Good interpersonal and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to build professionally supportive relationships with a broad range of jobseekers with diverse or complex backgrounds

Strong organizational and time management skills with demonstrated ability to prioritise and meet deadlines

Proven ability to work independently and as an effective team member to achieve goals.

Demonstrated competency in the use of record management systems to record information, Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and Outlook programs

Understanding of and empathy with the values and ideals of the Brotherhood

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Noura Hachem on 0490 492 822 for a confidential discussion.

Applications close: Friday, 30 July 2021 at 11:55 pm

Please review the Position Description to address the Key selection criteria.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.