Local Area Coordinator (LAC) - Werribee
Werribee
15 Apr 2022
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability!
* Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability
* Start or continue your career in the disability sector
* Attractive salary packaging options available.
Local Area Coordinator (LAC) - Melton
Melton
15 Apr 2022
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability!
* Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability
* Start or continue your career in the disability sector
* Attractive salary packaging options available.
Office Coordinator - Werribee
Werribee
15 Apr 2022
We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum term full-time basis until July 2022, working 38 hours per week based in Werribee, with the possibility of continuing part-time 2 days per week until end of 2022.
Head of Communications
Fitzroy
12 Apr 2022
•Opportunity to join an organisation where you make a real difference
•An exciting environment of change
•Full time permanent role
•Competitive salary, with attractive salary packaging provisions
Maintenance Officer – Aged Care
Clifton Hill
12 Apr 2022
We’re looking for a professional Maintenance Officer – Aged Care with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a permanent full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Clifton Hill.
Social Media Manager
Fitzroy
6 Apr 2022
We’re looking for a professional Social Media Manager with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Permanent Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.
Case Manager
Frankston
6 Apr 2022
Fulltime Case Manager with Aged Care exp to join leading Home Care Package provider dynamic supportive team in Frankston. Flexible work options - Monthly ADO Salary Packaging provided.
Education Support Officer
Frankston
3 Apr 2022
We are looking for a competent and dedicated Education Support Officer to join our team at the David Scott School (Frankston). This is an ongoing permanent part-time contract, working Monday to Thursday 8:30-4:30pm
Senior Manager (HIPPY Australia)
Fitzroy
8 Apr 2022
We’re looking for a professional Senior Manager with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a permanent full-time basis in Fitzroy.
Senior Manager (Children's Programs)
Fitzroy
8 Apr 2022
We’re looking for a professional Senior Manager of Children’s Programs with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a permanent full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.