Careers at the Brotherhood

View all Jobs Applicant Login

Search

Filter

Work type

Locations

Australia

Categories

Administration & Office Support
Community Services & Development
Education & Training
Marketing & Communications

Expression of interest

Loading...

Current opportunities

Position Location Closes
Local Area Coordinator (LAC) - Werribee Werribee
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability! * Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability * Start or continue your career in the disability sector * Attractive salary packaging options available.
Local Area Coordinator (LAC) - Melton Melton
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability! * Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability * Start or continue your career in the disability sector * Attractive salary packaging options available.
Office Coordinator - Werribee Werribee
We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum term full-time basis until July 2022, working 38 hours per week based in Werribee, with the possibility of continuing part-time 2 days per week until end of 2022.
Head of Communications Fitzroy
•Opportunity to join an organisation where you make a real difference •An exciting environment of change •Full time permanent role •Competitive salary, with attractive salary packaging provisions
Maintenance Officer – Aged Care Clifton Hill
We’re looking for a professional Maintenance Officer – Aged Care with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a permanent full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Clifton Hill.
Social Media Manager Fitzroy
We’re looking for a professional Social Media Manager with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Permanent Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.
Case Manager Frankston
Fulltime Case Manager with Aged Care exp to join leading Home Care Package provider dynamic supportive team in Frankston. Flexible work options - Monthly ADO Salary Packaging provided.
Education Support Officer Frankston
We are looking for a competent and dedicated Education Support Officer to join our team at the David Scott School (Frankston). This is an ongoing permanent part-time contract, working Monday to Thursday 8:30-4:30pm
Senior Manager (HIPPY Australia) Fitzroy
We’re looking for a professional Senior Manager with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a permanent full-time basis in Fitzroy.
Senior Manager (Children's Programs) Fitzroy
We’re looking for a professional Senior Manager of Children’s Programs with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a permanent full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) acknowledges and understands its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and recognises that all children and young people have the right to be treated with respect and care, and to be safe from all forms of abuse. BSL has a zero tolerance towards child abuse. Read the official statement signed by the Executive Director.

Find out more about the work of the Brotherhood
Brotherhood Books
Brotherhood of St Laurence Communtiy Stores
Hippy Australia
Given the Chance

Acknowledgement of country

Aboriginal flag

The Brotherhood of St Laurence acknowledges and recognises the Traditional Owners of the land upon which we live and work, and we pay our respects to their Elders both past and present.

Torres Strait Islander flag
Building better lives since 1930
  • COMMENTSComments
  • Email us or call
  • (03) 9483 1183
Copyright Brotherhood of St Laurence 2015
ABN 24 603 467 024