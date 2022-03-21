Apply now Job no: 495032

Work type: Casual, Maximum Term Full-Time

Location: Southern Suburbs

Categories: Data Entry and Work Processing, Receptionists, Aged and Disability Support



Office Coordinator – Bayside Peninsula Area

Working for BSL you will experience work that is rewarding and enables you to be at your best

Join a team who are passionate about and valued for their important work

Casual Contract across the Bayside Peninsula Area

Total remuneration package between $71,086.86 to $76,216.09 pro-rata per annum including superannuation .

. Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

The Office Coordinator is responsible for providing professional and efficient administration support and customer services through ensuring quality and reliable systems and procedures are developed in order to support team members based at the office. This position will act as the first point of contact for callers and visitors to the office, providing a positive, professional and welcoming environment. The Officer Coordinator will work closely with managers to ensure the office is operating effectively through the efficient coordination of administration, business operations and day to day maintenance of a safe, efficient and well-functioning work environment.

Develop and maintain current knowledge of the Local Area Coordination program, operational policies and all aspects of the work performed within the department.

Coordinate all invoicing and credit card reconciliations for the Senior Manager and ensure correct coding and appropriate authorisation as per the approval limit.

Provide administration support to internal and external working groups and committees as directed.

Provide timely and effective support to the Senior Manager.

Is this you?

We seek applicants who have:

Essential

relevant experience in providing a broad range of administration and office support

proven experience in coordinating office activities on a day to day basis as well as focus on delivering high level customer service

well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build effective relationships and liaise across all levels both internally, externally and with people from diverse backgrounds

well-developed organisational and time management skills with the ability to plan workload, prioritise and meet deadlines in a fast paced and dynamic environment

ability to identify and resolve problems and make appropriate recommendations

takes ownership for own decisions

demonstrated knowledge and competency in Microsoft Office Programs including Word, Excel and Outlook as well as working within contract management and client data systems

understanding of and empathy with the values and ideals of the Brotherhood.

Desirable

relevant qualifications in business management and experience working in the not for profit sector or community, disability health or welfare settings.

Culture



Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance. At BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

Sound like the right fit for you?



APPLY NOW or contact Felicity Bennett, Senior LAC Manager, ph: 0491053361 or email: felicity.bennett@bsl.org.au for a confidential discussion.

Applications close: Sunday 27th March, 2022 at 11:59PM

To review the Position Description and to address the Key Selection Criteria, please click here.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence adheres to Government mandates in relation to COVID-19.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.