Apply now Job no: 495005

Work type: Maximum Term Full-Time

Location: Craigieburn

Categories: Employment Services



We’re looking for a professional Administrative Assistant

with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 12 month maximum term full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Craigieburn.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The role of the Administration Assistant is to provide administrative support to the Jobs Victoria (JV) program and relevant JVES team. The role will provide administrative assistance in the areas of registration of pre and post placement support of eligible long-term unemployed jobseekers and will assist with daily office operations including reception, office facilities management, customer service and general administration.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders over email, phone and face to face in relation to Jobs Victoria, ensuring an effective and timely service

Monitor referrals and new registrations and distribute to the team accordingly

Register participants on the databases, set up participant folders and ensure documentation is compliant

Update relevant databases and record information related to Jobs Victoria

Provide administrative office and meeting support

Under direction of the Team Leader, oversee and guide volunteers as directed

Salary will be in the range of 50,328.72 to 54,910.96 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

Relevant qualifications in Business Administration and experience in an administration or customer service position preferably in a community-based organisation

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to liaise across all levels both internally, externally and with people from diverse backgrounds

Proven ability to work under guidance and within a team to achieve outcomes

Well-developed organisational and time management skills with the ability to plan workload, prioritise and meet deadlines

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Angus Blackburn on 0428028226 for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Monday 21st March at 11:55pm

The Brotherhood of St Laurence adheres to Government mandates in relation to COVID-19.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.