Local Area Coordinator – Preston

Are you looking for a rewarding career where you will walk alongside people with disability and be part of creating a more inclusive, accessible and connected community?

Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) is excited to be adding to our team of Local Area Coordinators. Local Area Coordination is a rewarding role where you will work with people with disability and their families to identify their goals and access the supports and services needed to live a good life.

Working for BSL is a rewarding work experience that enables you to be at your best, while empowering and working alongside people with a disability

Join a team who are passionate about their work and are valued for the important work they do

12 month full-time position available in Preston

Total remuneration package between $81,985 to $89,095 per annum, including superannuation and the full optional tax benefit to increase your take home pay with salary packaging.

per annum, including superannuation and the full optional tax benefit to increase your take home pay with salary packaging. Full optional benefit of tax effective Not-for-profit salary packaging (details via AccessPay )

) 4 weeks of annual leave (plus 17.5% leave loading on top)

Flexible working options with Rostered Days Off (RDO) available

Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

Local Area Coordination is transforming, and we’re seeking motivated team members who want to work along people with disability to create a fairer and inclusive community for all.

In this varied and satisfying role you will walk alongside people with disability and their support networks to achieve their goals and live a good life.

To do this, you will:

Support people with a disability to plan, organize and receive support that emphasises their strengths, skills and interests

Recognise the natural authority of people with disability and their families as powerful and enduring leaders, decision makers and advocates

Provide people with a disability with opportunities for self-direction, self-management and self-advocacy

Provide people with a disability and their families with information and support to access mainstream services and participate in the community.

Your experience in community development will also play a role in helping to increase the community’s capacity to be accessible and inclusive.

To do this, you will promote the meaningful participation of people with disability in school, work and community life, including the same relationships, work and volunteer-related experiences, and community opportunities as their peers.

Is this you?

Whether you are continuing your career in the disability sector or seeking a new challenge, we welcome all applicants who have a positive and contemporary approach to disability, regardless of professional background.

We seek applicants who have:

Relevant qualifications in fields such as Disability, Allied Health, Human Services, Social Sciences, Education, Community Services and/or

Lived experience with disability or awareness of the impact of existing or acquired disability upon individuals, families, carers and the community

Highly developed communication, listening and relationship building skills

Experience in working alongside community towards common goals

Confidence using a variety of computer programs and equipment and ability to enter information accurately

If this sounds like you, we invite you to apply to join us in this exciting new phase of Local Area Coordination.

Culture



Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, at BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

Sound like the right fit for you?

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

