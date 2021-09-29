Apply now Job no: 494735

Work type: Permanent Full-Time

Location: Melbourne

Categories: Aged and Disability Support, Child Welfare, Youth and Family Services



Are you looking for a rewarding career where you will work alongside people with disability and be part of creating a more inclusive, accessible and connected community?

Working for BSL you will experience work that is rewarding and enables you to be at your best, while empowering and working alongside people with a disability

Join a team who are passionate about and valued for their important work

Permanent full-time position

Work location is flexible

Total remuneration package betwe en $102,470 to $106,996 per annum including superannuation and the full optional benefit of tax effective salary packaging.

per annum including superannuation and the full optional benefit of tax effective salary packaging. 4 weeks of annual leave (plus 17.5% leave loading on top)

Flexible working options with Rostered Days Off (RDO) available

Support through our Employee Assistance Program

About BSL

At BSL, our approach to working with people with disability emphasises empowerment, choice, community connection and individual strengths. We recognise the importance of family, friends, carers and community in providing opportunities for meaningful contribution and inclusion for people with disability.

BSL has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

We are passionate about the work we do and know that the people who make up our team are crucial to us delivering our services.

For 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

BSL is working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to deliver the NDIS across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The Opportunity

This position is responsible for the establishment and ongoing development of BSL NDIS Continuous Improvement systems and processes. Including completion of quality audits, oversee contractual compliance and to improve outcomes for participants. The position will also identify opportunities for change and communicate these with relevant teams to improve practice.

To do this, you will:

Develop and manage the quality audit program to achieve results in line with organisation goals and NDIA requirements.

Recruit, train, supervise and lead ECEI and LAC Quality Auditors in audit requirements and processes.

In conjunction with BSL BE Quality manager, oversee work of BSL NDIS quality business partner.

Lead critical incident review process and Chair NDIS services quality committee.

Establish and manage the relationship with NDIA and BSL Quality team to facilitate effective communication and changes to systems and processes.

Is this you?

We seek applicants who have:

Relevant tertiary qualifications in Quality and/or Auditing

Proven experience in a similar role where you have successfully implemented best practice approaches to continuous improvement

Commitment to, and understanding of quality, service improvement and practice change

Demonstrated understanding of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, Local Area Coordination, and Early Childhood Early Intervention best practice principles

Well-developed organisational and time management skills with the ability to plan and prioritise workload, coach and guide staff

Culture



Join an organisation that recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance. At BSL we endeavour to provide options to ensure all our staff feel supported, valued and able to achieve their career goals.

Sound like the right fit for you?

APPLY NOW or contact Chris Price at chris.price@bsl.org.au for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Sunday 10 October at 11:55pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.