We’re looking for a professional National Youth Employment Advocacy and Strategy Lead with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 12 months maximum term full time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The position will be responsible for developing and supporting strategy and advocacy on youth employment, education and training as part of the National Youth Employment Body (NYEB). This includes developing and coordinating programmatic policy and advocacy design and documentation of coherent and purposeful models and frameworks across the youth division that advance the ambition of the NYEB: to enable all young people access to decent and meaningful work and build a skilled workforce for local employers.

Monitor, analyse and report on program policy trends in youth employment, education and training

Develop (in partnership with Leadership team) and coordinate the NYEB policy and advocacy strategy, including planning, preparation and briefings

Identify points of policy and practice intersection and explore connections across the wider youth team, and align and progress the strategy accordingly

Prepare and support Community Investment Committees to develop and implement a range of local and national advocacy opportunities

Support the development of program and service design in youth employment, education and training, including grant and tender writing

Develop and tailor service delivery models and resources to new cohorts and settings; for the National Youth Employment Body and related employment initiatives including the BSL demonstration sites

Salary will be $93,154.77 - $97,269.24 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an National Youth Employment Advocacy and Strategy Lead who has the following key skills and experiences:

Relevant tertiary qualifications or equivalent experience in the area of policy, education, youth, community development or a related field;

High level written, verbal and visual communication skills

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of advocacy, policy and practice in the areas of employment, education and disadvantage among young people in the Australian context

Well-developed advocacy and policy analysis skills in relation to youth, education, training and employment

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Elle McLachlan on 0490 288 259 for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description to address the key selection criteria.

Applications close: Friday 17 August 2021 at 11:55 pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.