We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 6 month Maximum Term Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Werribee.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

We are passionate about the work we do.

We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Office Coordinator is responsible for providing professional and efficient administration support and customer services through ensuring quality and reliable systems and procedures are developed in order to support team members based at the office. This position will act as the first point of contact for callers and visitors to the office, providing a positive, professional and welcoming environment.

The Officer Coordinator will work closely with managers to ensure the office is operating effectively through the efficient coordination of administration, business operations and day to day maintenance of a safe, efficient and well-functioning work environment.

Develop and maintain current knowledge of the Local Area Coordination program, operational policies and all aspects of the work performed within the department

Act as the first point of contact for the site in relation to building maintenance and facilities, ICT, room bookings, event management, OHS, emergency procedures and managing shared spaces and equipment

Coordinate all invoicing and credit card reconciliations for the Senior Manager and ensure correct coding and appropriate authorisation as per the approval limit

Coordinate all building management and maintenance in liaison with the Assets and Facilities team or other required services

Salary will be in the range of $64,624.42 - 69,287.36 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation and salary packaging.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an Office Coordinator who has the following key skills and experiences:

Relevant experience in providing a broad range of administration and office support

Proven experience in coordinating office activities on a day to day basis as well as focus on delivering high level customer service

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build effective relationships and liaise across all levels both internally, externally and with people from diverse backgrounds

Well-developed organisational and time management skills with the ability to plan workload, prioritise and meet deadlines in a fast paced and dynamic environment

Customer service focused

Highly-developed administration, computer skills and competency in Microsoft Program

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Robert Taylor at Robert.Taylor@bsl.org.au for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description and address the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Friday 20th August at 11:55pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.