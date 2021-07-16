Apply now Job no: 494581

We’re looking for a professional Team Leader (Intake & Booking) with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 6 month, full time maximum term basis, working 38 per week based in Niddrie.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

We are passionate about the work we do.

We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Team Leader (Intake and Booking) oversees the management and coordination of the BSL NDIS Intake and Booking team to ensure timely, efficient and responsive service provision to participants. Additionally, as necessary, this position screens participant records, ensuring that all relevant participant/family/carer information is correct, current and available.

Provide coaching and support to all direct reports in relation to their performance, monitor and provide appropriate feedback in accordance with Brotherhood policies and procedures.

Work under the guidance of the manager to develop and continually review relevant systems, policies and processes to provide excellent customer service and to maximise the efficiency and consistency of the intake process.

Screen, triage and assess participants to ensure accuracy of content required and appropriate matching to enable progression of participant to a planning meeting.

Liaise with the Area/ Senior Managers daily with progress and workflow of the team and any participant concerns/queries.

Oversee the Intake and Booking team including assisting and monitoring workloads, managing workflow to ensure timely completion of activities and to optimise performance

Salary will be in the range of $74,531.95 - $80,194.32 pro rata per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an who has the following key skills and experiences:

Demonstrated knowledge and previous experience in a similar role within disability and/or community services

Demonstrated experience in leading and managing a team and facilitating a productive work environment

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build effective relationships and liaise across all levels both internally, externally and with people with disability and from diverse backgrounds

Demonstrated experience in providing professional and friendly customer service to the community

Well-developed organisational and time management skills with the ability to plan workload, prioritise and meet deadlines in a dynamic fast paced environment

Ability to work autonomously and effectively as part of a team to achieve outcomes

Demonstrated competency in Microsoft Office Programs including Word, Excel and Outlook and effective use a range of office and customer support technologies

Customer service focused

Understanding of and empathy with the values and ideals of the Brotherhood

Desirable

Demonstrated understanding of the National Disability Insurance Scheme

Lived experience or awareness of the impact of existing or acquired disability upon individuals, carers and community

Networks within CALD or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Paul Oliver at paul.oliver@bsl.org.au for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Friday, 30th of July at 11:55 pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.