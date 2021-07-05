Apply now Job no: 494549

We’re looking for professional Early Years Coordinators

with relevant experience who want to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Maximum Term Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in various office locations across Melbourne.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

This role will work with children with developmental delay and/or disability and their families, together with their community, with the goal of building strengths, developing opportunities and promoting access to the right supports at the right time in line with the NDIS ECEI approach.

Work collaboratively within teams to achieve common goals.

Demonstrate a commitment to BSL’s quality framework and culture by participating in and promoting quality actions through continual improvement activities.

Support the delivery of high quality ECEI planning services in accordance with relevant program guidelines, ECIS best practice principles and relevant legislative obligations.

Represent ECEI and NDIS Services within BSL and to disability providers, peak bodies, community groups, government bodies and people with disability.

Contribute to the development, implementation, review and improvement of processes, resources, training materials and manuals to deliver outcomes and maintain standards in accordance with the required KPIs.

Salary will be in the range of $74,531.95 - $80,995.58 pro rata per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an who has the following key skills and experiences:

Experience in customer facing environments that support or provide services to the community.

Demonstrated understanding of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Demonstrated ability to identify and implement continual service improvements.

Highly developed interpersonal skills and communication and demonstrated ability to liaise and build collaborative positive working relationships with individuals, children, families and service providers.

People who are comfortable working with a high level of independence and ability to manage change

People with a positive and solution focused mindset

People with tertiary qualifications and/or experience in the disability and early childhood sector and/or lived experience of disability

People with demonstrated excellent report writing skills

Highly-developed administration, computer skills and competency in Microsoft Program

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW or contact Julie Knowles on 0491 050 985 for a confidential discussion.

Please review the Position Description to address the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications close: Sunday 18th July at 11:55pm

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.